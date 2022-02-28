Friday prayers being allowed in Srinagar's grand mosque after 30 weeks

Srinagar, Feb 28 After remaining closed for Friday's congregational prayers for 30 weeks, the 'Jamia Masjid' (Grand Mosque) is being opened for devotees for this week's Friday prayers in J&K's Srinagar city.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, P.K. Pole and IGP, Vijay Kumar visited the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of old city Srinagar on Monday to take stock of various parameters necessary for allowing the Friday prayers.

Sources said authorities also held a meeting with the Imam of Jamia Masjid to discuss the arrangements for throwing the mosque open for Friday prayers this week.

The grand mosque remained closed for 30 weeks as the authorities did not allow any Friday prayers in the law and order sensitive Nowhatta area.

Sources said the fact that the pandemic spread has appreciably come down in Srinagar is one major reason to allow the resumption of the Friday prayers at the grand mosque.

