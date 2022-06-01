From service, good governance to welfare of poor, BJP worked to make 8 yrs of Modi Govt unmatchable: JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the party has done all the work to make the eight years of the Modi government unmatchable including service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

Addressing the state working committee (SWC) meeting in Bhopal, Nadda said, "We all have to take unmatchable eight years of Modi government to the people because it is our responsibility. We have done all the work to make the eight years of the Modi government unmatchable including service, good governance and welfare of the poor."

The BJP president instructed party workers to reach out to all sections of society.

"Let us make our work universal and inclusive, let's work to reach out to all sections of the society. We have to reach out to the villages, poor, exploited, deprived, downtrodden, oppressed, tribal, women and youth and empower them," Nadda said.

He also emphasised women's empowerment and said the "Nari Tu Narayani" and other programmes have been implemented to help them in every way.

"Empowerment of women under 'Nari Tu Narayani' and along with other programs like Mudra Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan etc. have been run to help them in every way. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Programme, 2.58 crore have been assisted in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Nadda further said, "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our working moto. We have policies and as well intention to work."

"Under BJP, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as one of the leading states in terms of economy with its growth rate at 19.74 per cent. It's no longer a 'beemaru' (weak) state which it used to be under the Congress," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor