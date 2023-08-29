Full Election Commission in Mizoram to review Assembly poll preparedness

Aizawl, Aug 29 The full Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on Tuesday held a meeting with top Mizoram government officials and reviewed the preparedness for the state Assembly elections, due by this year end.

An official of Mizoram Election Department said that the CEC, accompanied by Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, held the review meeting on poll preparations with Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas and other officials at Aijal Club.

Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and Director General of Police Anil Shukla were also present in the meeting.

The Commission also held meetings with the national and state level parties and heard their views and suggestions. The poll panel, led by the CEC, also met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan.

The full commission, accompanied 15 senior EC officials, arrived in Aizawl on Tuesday on a three day tour to review poll preparedness of the state. The 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go to the polls towards the end of this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor