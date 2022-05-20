Future of Pak govt hangs by a thread as differences emerge with 'powerful quarters'

New Delhi, May 20 The future of the coalition government in Pakistan is hanging by a thread as serious differences seem to have emerged between the multi-party government and the countrys powerful stakeholders, Express Tribune reported.

If the statements of several leaders of the coalition government, as well as the political experts, are something to go by, it is evident that the main point of contention is the duration of the incumbent government's tenure.

The government is ready to take tough decisions but only on the condition that it will serve the remaining constitutional term in office without any hindrance or intrigues, Express Tribune reported.

However, developments during the last couple of days suggest that the powerful quarters are now increasingly inclined towards holding early elections in the country a phenomenon that suddenly emerged, and embroiled the government and the powerful quarters in a dispute, the report said.

The stalemate between the government and stakeholders is not only becoming visible with every passing day, but also causing delays in the decision-making process of the government and, thus, affecting the economy and the country itself.

It was because of this reason that the coalition government was reluctant to take tough economic decisions, including ending fuel subsidy which the International Monetary Fund

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor