Future of Rajasthan safe in Congress’ hands: Kharge

New Delhi, July 6 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asserted that the future of Rajasthan is safe in hands of Congress and the party will make a comeback in the upcoming assembly elections by changing the tradition of alternate government.

“Public service, relief and upliftment of all, Rajasthan is moving on the path of progress. The Congress party has taken the schemes of inclusive development and public welfare to every house in Rajasthan. The party will unite and go among the public in the upcoming elections. Every section of Rajasthan - farmers, farm-labourers, youth, women and every section of the society is expressing its faith in the Congress party,” Congress President wrote on twitter.

He said that Congress will take care of everyone’s aspirations.

“Both present and future of Rajasthan are safe in the hands of Congress. History will change this time,” Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Rajasthan has witnessed an alternate government every five years in the last few decades.

Congress President is chairing a strategy meeting to discuss the poll preparedness in the desert state. The meeting was underway when this report was being filed.

Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, who is also attending the meeting said, “Attended the meeting over Rajasthan under the chairmanship of Congress President Khargeji. Congress will form the government in Rajasthan and will work for a better future of the people of the state.”

The assembly elections for the 200-member assembly will be held later this year in Rajasthan.

Party leaders said that during the meeting Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be briefed about the poll preparedness in view of several schemes launched by the Chief Minister in the state.

The meeting will also discuss the poll campaigns and the guarantees on which the party needs to work in the state.

Rajasthan is among the five states that will have assembly elections later this year, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Senior leaders of the Congress had already held a strategy meeting for the other four poll-bound states few days ago. The meeting comes at a time when a major reshuffle in the party is being planned, including in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is the highest decision making body of the party.

Kharge was appointed as the party president in October last year. However, the formation of the new CWC and organisational reshuffling were delayed due to the assembly elections in several states.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and former party chief Sonia Gandhi had a detailed discussion over the reshuffling in the last few days to discuss inducting several new faces at several positions in the party, sources said.

The party is expected to get several new state unit chiefs, in-charges in the coming days eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the crucial meeting over the poll preparedness in Rajasthan is being attended by party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara and several others.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined the meeting virtually while former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also attended the meeting here at the party headquarters.

Also, all the three co-in-charges of Rajasthan -- Amrita Dhawan, Qazi Nizamuddin and Virendra Singh -- and about 25 leaders from the desert state are present in the meeting.

--IANS

