G-20 delegates enjoy shikara ride on Dal Lake

Srinagar, May 22 The G-20 delegates in Srinagar enjoyed shikara ride on the picturesque Dal Lake on Monday. Over 60 delegates are taking part in the third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting that commenced here on Monday and will continue till May 24.

The meet is being held in Srinagar amid tight security arrangements.

On reaching Srinagar, a traditional welcome was accorded to the delegates.

The delegates drove to the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of the Dal lake where the meeting is being held.

