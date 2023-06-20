Gadkari dedicates 11 flyovers on eight-lane highway from Delhi to Panipat

Chandigarh, June 20 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday dedicated 11 flyovers spread over 24 km on the eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat completed at an outlay of about Rs 900 crore.

On the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked Gadkari for giving the gift of road projects to the people.

Khattar said 17 national highways have so far been constructed in the state. Perhaps Haryana in the only state in which all district headquarters have been connected with the national highway. Besides, several projects are in the pipeline.

He said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed its tenure of nine years. On the other hand, the double-engine government in Haryana has also performed remarkably well in every field in the last eight and a half years.

Besides further strengthening the road and rail network, today a common man is also travelling by air. He said the state government is working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Centre in implementing the schemes.

The Chief Minister said the present government hit hard on 3Cs corruption, crime and caste-based politics.

He said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Apart from this, special emphasis has been laid on 5-S Shiksha (education), Swasthya (health), Svabhiman (self-respect), Suraksha (security) and Svavlamban (self-reliance).

