Gajendra Singh's entire family involved in Sanjivani scam: Raj CM

Jaipur, Feb 22 The war of words over the Sanjivani Cooperative Society scam between BJP MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot turned bitter on Wednesday after Gehlot levelled serious allegations against Shekhawat, claiming that the Union minister's family members are also involved in the scam.

"Gajendra Singh's father, mother, wife, five brothers-in-law are involved in the scam. His mother has passed away, but his whole family is involved. There are around 50 accused in this case," Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister also said that the Prime Minister has made such a person a minister against whom there are serious allegations.

"Let the Prime Minister examine them," Gehlot told mediapersons at the state secretariat after chairing a meeting on state budget.

Stating that 80 per cent of the victims in the Sanjeevani scam are Rajputs, Gehlot said, "I have spoken to Bhagwan Singh Rollsabsar, who is Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's mentor. I urged him to convince Shekhawat to return people's money. I don't know in how many countries Shekhawat has parked the scam proceeds. The Union minister should clear the sir. Why is he not getting ED to investigate the matter?"

On handing over the investigation into the scam to the CBI, Gehlot said the central probe agency is in the pocket of Shekhawat.

Gehlot also said that Shekhawat should go to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police and ask them to arrest him.

"Earlier, attempts were made to topple our government in which Shekhawat played the main role," Gehlot said, referring to the phone tapping matter for which the BJP MP is under the scanner of police.

Two days back, Shekhawat had accused Gehlot of character assassination for committing 'political murder'.

Gehlot had then hit back at Shekhawat, claiming that like the rest of the culprits in the Sanjeevani scam, the crime committed by the BJP leader has also been proved.

Taking a dig at Shekhawat, Gehlot had said, "The Union minister is trying to mislead the public in the Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam, in which thousands of investors allegedly lost about Rs 900 crore."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor