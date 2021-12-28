Ganga-Jamuni culture being erased, Cong will not allow destruction of heritage: Sonia Gandhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi while addressing the party workers on the occasion of party's foundation day made a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government alleging that efforts are being made to erase the Ganga- Jamuni culture, and added that the Congress will not remain silent and allow the destruction of India's heritage.

"History is being falsified, efforts are being made to erase our heritage of Ganga-Jamuni culture. The common citizen of this country is feeling insecure and is afraid. Dictatorship is being run by bypassing democracy and the constitution. Congress cannot remain silent in such times," said Gandhi.

"Will not allow anyone to destroy the heritage of our country. For the sake of common people, for the protection of democracy, will do everything possible to fight against anti-national and anti-social elements, we will make every sacrifice needed," she added.

Terming Congress "a movement and not a political party," Sonia Gandhi said, "I do not need to tell under what circumstances the Congress was formed. Those who did not participate in the freedom movement can never understand its value. Congress and all its leaders participated enthusiastically in the freedom movement, struggled, suffered severe torture in jails and many patriots sacrificed their lives, only than we got freedom."

"After Independence, our leaders laid a strong foundation for building a new India with great understanding and determination. India is a place where the rights and interests of all the countrymen were taken care of," she added.

Congress celebrated the 137th foundation day of the party at the AICC headquarters here in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among other senior part leaders were present at the function.

The Indian National Congress was formed on December 28, 1885, and conducted its first session in Mumbai (then Bombay) from the said date to December 31 of that year.

Lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee was the first president of INC.

( With inputs from ANI )

