Gehlot govt following policy of appeasement, says BJP

Jaipur, Dec 14 Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state and accused it of "playing politics of appeasement".

Addressing a rally during the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Karauli, he said: "Because of the appeasement politics of the Ashok Gehlot government, the majority members were targeted and harassed and stones were pelted on processions taken out on Hindu New Year and Ram Navami in Karauli. Surprisingly, the Congress government sat idle."

"Many districts like Karauli, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Jodhpur witnessed the appeasement policy of Congress," Poonia, who also walked around 25 km during the Yatra, said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further said: "On the other hand, the rally of the banned anarchist organisation PFI was allowed in Kota on the issue of hijab. This is the appeasement and vote bank politics of the Congress government. The people of the state are ready to give a befitting reply to the Congress in 2023 and they are ready to uproot the Congress government from power forever."

He also said that anarchy and crime have increased continuously in the state under the Ashok Gehlot-led government of the Congress.

"In the Congress rule, apart from making false promises to the farmers in the name of loan waiver, more than 18,000 farmers' lands have been auctioned, due to which the farmers of the state are in depression and some of them have committed suicide in many districts," Poonia said.

