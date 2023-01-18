Gehlot vs Pilot: War of word continues over paper leak case

Jaipur, Jan 18 The war of words between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin pilot has intensified over the exam paper leak case, with both leaders continuing to trade barbs at each other on this count for the third day.

The Rajasthan second grade teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked in December 2022 after which the test was cancelled. More than 50 people, including candidates, have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the paper leak. In the past three years, as many as eight cases of paper leak have bee reported from across Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Pilot had said, "Sometimes question papers are leaked, sometimes exams are cancelled, which is very distressing. The aspirants go through so much trouble. I hope the government acts against the 'big fish' instead of going after the small-time touts."

Later during another programme, Gehlot gave a clean chit to the officials, saying, "Those who have been caught are masterminds, and not small-time brokers."

On Wednesday, Pilot said, "We feel sad when papers get leaked again and again. Action must be taken by fixing responsibility for this. Now it is being said that no official is responsible. The papers were locked. So how did papers supposedly kept in the vault reach the students? This is sorcery," he said.

"It is not possible that no official is responsible. Somebody or the other has to be responsible," Pilot said while speaking at a Kisan Sammelan at Gudha in Jhunjhunu district.

Pilot also questioned political appointments given to officials post retirement.

"Political appointments were given to many people, but those who shed blood and sweat to form the government are still waiting," Pilot said.

"Senior officials retire at 5 in the evening and they are appointed at 12 midnight. It would have been better if Congress workers got the posts instead of retired officials. We have to fix this," he added.

