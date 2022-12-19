Gehlot's 'political classes' statement triggers debate in BJP, Cong

Jaipur, Dec 19 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement of "starting political classes after his retirement" has triggered a major debate in the political circles of the desert state.

Gehlot, when asked to speak on the political model of Rajasthan during a press conference on Saturday ( December 17) organised on four years of completion of the Congress government in Rajasthan had quipped, "I will start taking political classes after my retirement."

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "God forbid! If a person sees such a day that someone has to go to the Ashok Gehlot School of Politics, then he will learn to lie, make false declarations and break promises... You can definitely get training on these issues, but there is no scope for training in traditional ethical politics, which Rajasthan was once known for in some era," he said.

Not only the BJP, but the Congress' own leaders cannot resist to speak on the issue.

Sushil Asopa, former secretary, Rajasthan unit of the Congress tweeted, "I don't want to go to any class to learn politics. Whenever I am in trouble, I sit down to read the incomplete autobiography of Pandit Nehru, the knowledge of moral politics becomes strong."

His tweet clearly went with Gehlot's satirical statement on starting the political classes.

Meanwhile, speculations are also rife in the state about the statement of Gehlot.

"Mr Gehlot has been a politician over the last four decades and a politician never thinks or announces his retirement plan. His statement has added fuel to fire amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan over leadership issues," said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.

