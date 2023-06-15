German govt presents first National Security Strategy

Berlin, June 15 The German government has approved its first National Security Strategy, following months of negotiations.

"The paramount task of German security policy is to ensure that we can continue to live in our country at the heart of Europe in peace, freedom, and security," the strategy states, adding that robustness, resilience, and sustainability are the "three central dimensions" of this policy, reports Xinhua news agency.

By adopting the strategy, the German government has made an "unusual and also important decision", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin.

However, he added that the strategy is only a starting point.

Also in a tweet, the Chancellor said: "Three things are crucial for our federal government's joint National Security Strategy: 1. The strength of our democratic institutions. 2. The strength of our economy. And 3. The cohesion of our society. That's what we have to do. Always."

The concept of integrated security, or the "collaborative interaction of all relevant actors, resources, and instruments", aims to "comprehensively guarantee the security of our country and strengthen it against external threats", according to the security strategy.

