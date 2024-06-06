'Getting Lot of Calls, Will Reveal in Time': NCP (SP) Leader Jayant Patil on Reports That Ajit Pawar's MLAs Coming Back

The Nationalist Congress Party, led by Sharad Pawar, called all its newly elected MPs to Mumbai on Thursday. Party state chief Jayant Patil addressed a press conference to welcome the new parliamentarians.

When asked about reports of many Ajit Pawar MLAs' willingness to return to the party, Jayant Patil was evasive. Pressed by reporters, Patil responded, "All I can say is my phone usage has increased in the last two days. I've received many calls. We will make a decision and inform you at the right time. I don't think this is the right time."

When further questioned about the party's need to expand and potentially require Ajit Pawar's MLAs, Patil noted, "Only Amol Kolhe among the MPs here was previously elected. The rest are first-time MPs. Under Sharad Pawar's guidance, we will induct new faces into the party. We will bring in people with no corruption allegations and a clean, transparent image."

Patil also announced that the national executive meeting of the Sharad Pawar-led party will be held on June 9 in Mumbai. He added that the party will celebrate its foundation day on June 10 with great enthusiasm in Ahmednagar, where Sharad Pawar will be present.