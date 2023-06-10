'Girls can make even the biggest person slip', says Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah

Jaipur, June 10 Sarwar Chishti, the Khadim (cleric) of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, is once again in the news, this time for a viral video wherein he issued a statement with reference to the release of the film 'Ajmer-92'.

In the video, Chishti, the secretary of Anjuman Syed Zadagan, an organisation of Khadims of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, could be heard saying, "A girl is such a thing who can make even the biggest person slip."

"Man cannot become corrupt only because of money or values. A girl is such a 'thing' who can make even the biggest person slip."

'Ajmer-92' has courted controversy even before its release with many Muslim organisations demanding a ban on the movie. Directed by Pushpendra Singh, the film claims to showcase 'true' events of gang-rape and blackmail of over 100 girls in Ajmer.

Referring to the 'Menaka and Vishvamitra' episode from mythology, Shishti could be heard saying in the video: "A person can also lose control like Vishvamitra... Also, all the Babas are in jail in cases involving girls."

'Ajmer-92' is slated for release on July 14. But even before its release, Khadim representatives are protesting demanding a ban on it. Along with Anjuman Syed Zadagan, different Muslim representatives are also issuing statements against the film.

Sarwar Chishti has been a controversy figure over his alleged PFI connection. After the Kanhaiya Lal beheading in Udaipur, the National Security Agency (NIA) had called him to Jaipur for making provocative speeches during a procession in Ajmer.

