Girls To Take Over Gujarat Assembly on National Girl Child Day

On National Girl Child Day, the Gujarat Assembly will witness a remarkable transformation. Young girls, brimming with potential and brimming with hope, will take the reins of leadership, running the Assembly for a day. This groundbreaking initiative is not just a symbolic gesture; it's a powerful statement about the importance of girls' education, empowerment, and participation in shaping the future.

Quoting Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, the release added that Gujarat Assembly has made special arrangements for the celebration with the objective of acquainting students and citizens of the state with democratic and parliamentary traditions. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also going to remain present on the occasion as per a Indian Express report. The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. The theme for the National Girl Child Day 2024 has not been announced yet. NGCD has played a significant role in raising awareness about girls’ issues and promoting their empowerment in India.