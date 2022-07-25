'Go to high court': SC on plea for auditing Delhi govt's ad expenditure

New Delhi, July 25 The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner, seeking an audit of the advertisement expenditure incurred by the Delhi government, to move the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna told the petitioner's counsel: "Why do you not go to the Delhi High Court?" The top court noted that high courts are competent to deal with such matters.

The bench observed that the petitioner is questioning the advertising expenditure and claims that the money which is meant for environmental purposes is being utilised for advertisement.

The bench told the petitioner's counsel that his client seeks an audit of the advertisement expenditure incurred by the Delhi government. Noting that the matter is related to Delhi, the bench said: "Why does everything need to come to the Supreme Court?"

The bench told the petitioner's counsel that it will grant liberty to the petitioner to move the High Court, as it declined to entertain the petition.

The plea submitted, that given the Delhi government's apathy in addressing the steady rise of AQI levels in Delhi, the petitioner is constrained to invoke the jurisdiction of the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution. The plea expressed concern that when the environmental situation in Delhi is looking so grim, the government is indulging in self-promotion.

The top court, in its order, said: "We grant liberty to the petitioner to pursue appropriate remedies." The plea was filed by Radhika Batra.

