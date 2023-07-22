Goa adopts resolution against BBC documentary, Congress says brute majority misused to silence press freedom

Panaji, July 22 Reacting to the adoption of a private members resolution by Goa Legislative Assembly requesting the Central Government to take strict action against the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, Congress on Saturday said that brute majority is misused to silence the press freedom.

Congress in-charge of Goa and Member of parliament, Manickam Tagore on Saturday said that they (BJP) have the members strength, which helped them to pass the resolution.

“Brute majority can always be misused to silence the press freedom…. That is happening in Goa also… brute majority in (Goa’s) assembly bought by wealth is misused,” Tagore said.

Coming down heavily on defectors, who reduced the strength of Congress, Tagore said that his party has put a plan to defeat them in the next assembly election.

“We are putting a plan to defeat defected MLAs and we are working to achieve this goal. They have betrayed Congress. We are working on action to defeat those MLAs, who betrayed by taking money to leap into BJP.

On September 14, 2022, eight MLAs of Congress had joined BJP, reducing the grand old party to 3 seats in 40 member’s assembly house.

The Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a private members resolution requesting the Central Government to take strict action against the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

The Private Resolution was moved by BJP’s Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar. The opposition benches vociferously opposed it stating the matter is sub-judice and hence should not be discussed in the house. However, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, rejecting the opposition’s argument, allowed the resolution to move.

“BBC is losing its credibility and it seems to be working with some hidden agenda against India and the Indian Government. Hence, this House requests the Central Government to take strict action against the whimsical findings shown in the BBC documentary,” the resolution reads.

“There has been a deliberate and malafide attempt to discredit the popularity of the then Chief Minister and the Present Prime Minister of India through a recently released B.B.C. documentary,” it said.

