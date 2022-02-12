Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Aaditya Thackeray lauches digital manifesto of Shiv Sena ahead of Goa polls

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray launched the digital manifesto of the party for Goa Assembly elections. He launched the manifesto with Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, among others.

Earlier, after PM Modi's claim on musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar that he was sacked from the All India Radio (AIR) for presenting poetry on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut objected his comment and said, "If a composer is removed from the job for playing a certain song, that song will not be played again on the Akashvani for these many years. Why would they play it?,"

"Asked whether the PM had made the reference in view of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections," he added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.