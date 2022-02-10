Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit from February 10-11. Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Goa slammed BJP who is currently in power and said the Goa government is involved in scams, "The current Goa govt is embroiled in scams. MLAs are corrupt. Ministers involved in labour scam, job scam"

He further said that his party has the vision to develop the state, "AAP has a vision for the state's development. While Congress, BJP have no agenda...For the 1st time, an honest party is coming into the state" he said.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.