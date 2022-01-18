Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to declare AAP, CM candidate for Goa tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal will declare the AAP's candidate for Goa at a press conference in Panaji tomorrow, January 19.

Today on Tuesday, 18th January, Arvind Kejriwal declared Bhagwant Mann as the party CM candidate for Punjab assembly polls, and also congratulated him on Twitter the Delhi CM wrote, "I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi." The elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.