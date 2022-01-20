Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "At the right time I will tell public about my decision," says Utpal Parrikar on Goa candidate list

After so many speculations finally, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar opened up on candidates list for Goa assembly polls in which his name was not included, he will contest this year's Goa assembly election from Panaji seat, "At the right time I will tell public about my decision," he added.



As the BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is not on the list, to which many oppositions are taking a dig at BJP for not giving a ticket to Utpal Parrikar.

The Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal welcomed late former CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utapal Parrikar in his party after BJP didn't include him in the candidate list. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took his Twitter and wrote "Goans feel v sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket."

But now Utpal Parrikar has cleared all the false assumptions.



