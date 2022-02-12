Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader JP Nadda slams AAP and TMC ahead of Goa polls

Attacking West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda said West Bengal has the highest rate of human trafficking and hate crimes against women.

"Some new parties are coming like TMC. The most number of human trafficking is taking place in West Bengal. The most number of crimes against women is also happening in Bengal. The party that has made such condition of Bengal would the people of Goa want to bring them here?", the BJP president said.

He also slammed Aam Aadmi Party and said "The other party is Aam Aadmi Party that has left no stone unturned in spoiling Delhi. They are seeking votes here now. But it is only the BJP that has done development as well as given stability in the state and will continue to do so."

"You got delayed independence because of Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru. The leaders then did not have the willpower to make you independent. You fought gained independence through your struggle," he added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.