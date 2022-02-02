Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to release its manifesto in 2 or 3 days

Ahead of the Goa polls, the ruling party BJP is likely to release its manifesto soon in 2 or 3 days. Although the exact date is expected to release today. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to release the manifesto.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, at the inauguration event of an exhibition organized by 'Agrovision' said that Green hydrogen is the future of alternate fuel, and every farmer should use this production "to tap the huge opportunity".

He further added that green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste, and dirty water, "Steel plants, tractors, buses, railways, and all other industries will run on green hydrogen. This is the future and now farmers should not only produce ethanol, bio-LNG but also green hydrogen and tap the huge opportunity," the minister said.

For 13 years the gathering for Agrovision was held annually where more than 40 workshops were organized more than three lakh farmers attend it every year. Green Hydrogen is generated by using renewable energy.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.