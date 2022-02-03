Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader calls BJP 'Not the double engine, it's trouble engine' government

General Secretary, of Indian National Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala, took a dig at the BJP government in Goa and said it is 'Not the double engine, it's trouble engine' government. Taking his Twitter on Thursday the leader wrote "Self-proclaimed “Double Engine” illegitimate BJP Govt in Goa has turned out to be mere “Trouble Engine” !"

He also said that his party will expose the BJP today "Will expose the 4 “I’s” - Inequality, Injustice, Income Disparity & Inflation - that plagues Goans."

He urged the people to wait for Spl press conference "Pl, wait for Spl Press Conference at PCC Office, Goa at 2 PM Noon today" he said.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.