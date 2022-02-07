Goa Assembly Elections 2022: CT Ravi, Goa BJP in charge targets Priyanka Gandhi for not giving enough tickets to women in Goa

CT Ravi, Goa BJP in charge targets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said "Women in Goa are asking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, why are 40% seats given to the women candidates in Uttar Pradesh and not even 1% seats in Goa? Women can only fight elections in UP and not in Goa, this shows her double standards."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Goa ahead of assembly elections. While addressing the people the Congress leader stated the importance of election in the state, she said "The assembly election is significant and important for Goa which is rich in resources, rich in skill, rich in everything and yet with the second-highest unemployment in the country."

"This election is significant not just for political parties, but for the future of Goa. The state is rich in resources, natural beauty & skills, but today it has the 2nd highest unemployment in the country" she added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.