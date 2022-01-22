Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar likely to quit party

BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket.

But the former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar's name was not on the list and he now stated that the ruling party has denied him a ticket, he also said that he will resign from the ruling party. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar was also not on the list, meanwhile, he stated that he will now contest the elections independently from Panaji. He stated, "I will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



