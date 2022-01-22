Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "I was a member of BJP for years but the party took me for granted" : Laxmikant Parsekar

BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket.

But the former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar's name was not on the list and he now stated that the ruling party has denied him a ticket, he also said that he will resign from the ruling party. And now the reports are coming that Laxmikant Parsekar has quit the party, after his resignation he said, "I was a member of BJP for years but the party took me for granted. I have prepared to disassociate myself from the party & have decided to contest independently. I will come out with this declaration in a couple of days."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.