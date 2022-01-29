Goa Assembly Elections 2022: I work for people, for my place, I have put the risk of my political career : Utpal Parrikar

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar has filed his nomination from Panaji and he will be contesting independently from the constituency, during his recent interaction he said "I have lots of support for the people. The last time, the party (BJP) asked me not to contest, I agreed to them and did not contest. This time, I didn't agree because of the candidate they fielded. I have seen a leader's son becoming Mayor and I have to fight with such things. There are certain local leaders who have nothing to do with the state's development. It was a tough decision, it is not easy for me to do this."

"I work for people, for my place. I have put the risk of my political career. People of Panaji know the reality. People like my father because of what he stood for. There are people who control politics with money, not able to see all those things and hence took the decision" he further added.

As the BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is not on the list, to which many oppositions are taking a dig at BJP for not giving a ticket to Utpal Parrikar. After which Utpal Parrikar quit the party and decided to contest independently from the Panaji constituency. He said, "I will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.