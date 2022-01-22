Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Political parties doing their best on social media for Goa polls

Election Commission (EC) extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states to January 22 due to the covid surge. But the political parties in Goa are doing their best to win the elections the parties are doing campaigns via social media platforms to attract the voters and take on their opponents.

From Facebook Live to Instagram Reels to WhatsApp groups, the contestants in the Goa electoral battlefield are using various social media platforms to give their messages to the public. Not only this put the leaders are also doing the door-to-door campaigns.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.