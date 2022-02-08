Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Public holiday in Goa on 14th February in view of polling day

The government in Goa has declared February 14 as a public holiday, due to polling day in the state. Earlier, after the unfortunate demise of Lata Mangeshkar, BJP in Goa has canceled all its elections meetings and events. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual rally ‘Jan Sankalp Sabha’ and the release of its manifesto.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away after a prolonged illness in Mumbai. She is widely considered one of the greatest and most respected playback singers in India. Her contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning seven decades has gained her honorific titles such as the Nightingale of India and Queen of Melody.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.