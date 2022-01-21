Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Rane clears the speculations on Fadnavis Goa visit

After the visit of Fadnavis in Goa, many assumed that he was there for some political talk with senior Rane. But now the Rane has stopped all the speculations and said “There was no political talk at all. Afterward, (senior Congress functionary) Chidambaram also came. Fadnavis came with a photographer and photographed us. Everybody is welcome because I am a public person. He can come and meet me, but that does not mean I will jump like a monkey from one place to the other. ”

On Thursday, BJP released its first list of 59 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly polls. The list includes five women candidates. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.