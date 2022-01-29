Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Shah will address three public meetings in Goa ahead of assembly polls

BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Saturday said that Shah will address three public meetings - one each in Ponda, Sanvordem, and Vasco Assembly constituencies, ahead of Goa polls, "All three public meetings will be held indoors with 50 percent seating capacity and all the protocols related to COVID-19 will be followed during these events," Tanavade said.



Earlier, Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah met Jat leaders of West UP in Delhi today. As the Jat community has the biggest population in West UP, the BJP wants to attract voters with their influencing leaders.

During the meet, Jat leaders demanded Bharat Ratna, for Chaudhary Charan Singh. One of the attendees said, "We have demanded Bharat Ratna for (former PM) Chaudhary Charan Singh, reservation for Jats & proportionate representation in Central &UP Govts. The HM has responded positively,"

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.