Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Shiv Sena to contest all future polls in Goa, after being "back-stabbed" by BJP

Releasing Shiv Sena's manifesto in Goa ahead of assembly elections, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said his party could not focus on Goa earlier due to its friendship with BJP but after the party "back-stabbed", the Sena has now decided to contest all future polls.

Speaking to the media Thackery said "Shiv Sena had not concentrated on Goa in the past due to its friendship with BJP. But considering the political developments, in which BJP back-stabbed Sena, we have decided to contest all future elections in Goa. We will contest panchayat, assembly, and Lok Sabha polls from here...Goa needs Shiv Sena."

He also said that Shiv Sena is getting a good response from Goa "This election is not about the future of Shiv Sena, but about the locals and their future," the Maharashtra minister said.

He also slammed BJP and said despite being in power at the Centre and in the state, no sustainable development has happened in Goa, "Issues like water and electricity supply are still being faced by the people. If this is the case, then we fail to understand whether the state has made progress or the leaders have progressed," he added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.