Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC releases third list of candidates for Goa polls

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The list includes names like Tarak M Arolkar, Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar, Jayesh Kashinath Shetgaonkai, Saifula Khan, Kanta Kashinath Gaude, and Rakhi Naik.

Earlier, TMC national vice-president Pavan Varma hits out at Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday for giving excuses to the party for the alliance in Goa "Mr Chidambaram is clutching at straws to explain somehow his party's inexplicable and damaging inability to respond to TMC's mature and courageous call for greater opposition unity. First, he said that there was no concrete response, he is now saying something different after he was countered. He should stop giving such excuses," TMC national vice-president Pavan Varma said.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.