Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC serious about defeating BJP in Goa, says TMC leader Mahua

After Congress leader, P Chidambaram assert on TMC that the Congress and the BJP are the two main contestants in Goa and TMC would be splitting the non-BJP vote. Now TMC leader Mahua Moitra come forward and spoke on her party's behalf, she took her Twitter and said that TMC is serious about defeating BJP in Goa, AITC serious about defeating BJP, "Uninformed false bravado no substitute for rational thinking & maturity. Definitive offer between principals on table - waiting for revert. No desire to engage in further Twitter shadow boxing with various INC functionaries," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

While there is not only BJP, Congress, and TMC in the Goa assembly polls race, Arvind Kejriwal's, Aam Aadmi Party is also doing their best to win the Goa polls, It is reported that Kejriwal will visit Goa on Saturday and will stay there on Sunday too, where he will do a door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.