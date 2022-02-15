Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC to bag 12 seats in Goa claims the party

The Trinamool Congress assured that the party will win 12 seats in Goa and its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will take over seven seats in the 40-member state Assembly.

TMC Goa chief Kiran Kandolkar claimed his party was the only political outfit that gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the state. "The TMC will win at least 12 seats in the state. Our ally MGP will win seven seats," he said.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) knows Mamata Banerjee-led party is a 'significant factor', that's why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking her name in his speech. TMC also alleged that BJP wants to communalize voters, "Modi and BJP want to communalize voters. They want to polarise ahead of elections. They will lose in the UN too. There was the regular transfer of local officers. BJP leaders rejected by own colleagues," said Ghosh.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also claimed that West Bengal is way ahead of Uttar Pradesh "Yogi surrendered the bodies of covid-19 victims to maa Ganga. West Bengal govt no 1, Uttar Pradesh nowhere. We are well ahead of Uttar Pradesh" he said.

Meanwhile, the voting in Goa has been concluded. The voting was held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.