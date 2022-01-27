Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Water resources minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues quits BJP

Water resources minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues resigned from BJP. On Wednesday the minister was supposed to resign his post but he didn't. Talking on the same he said that he would take a decision after consulting his supporters.

"All political parties, including TMC and NCP, have approached me to contest the assembly election on their ticket, but I am not in a hurry to take a decision. I will consult my people before taking any decision,” he said.

"I have deferred my decision to quit as minister and MLA," he added. Rodrigues had joined BJP in 2019 along with other Congress MLA's.

Also, Former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal offers prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji. According to reports, he will file his nomination papers from the Panaji assembly constituency today.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.