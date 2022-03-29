Goa assembly elects BJP Tawadkar as assembly speaker

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ramesh Tawadkar has been elected as the Speaker of the Goa assembly on Tuesday.

In the election for Assembly Speaker, Tawadkar won by getting 24 votes against Congress's Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira who could secure only 15 votes.

Yesterday, Pramod Sawant took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

Sawant has assured that the newly-formed government will work for the development with a primary focus on providing employment opportunities in the coastal state.

Sawant also assured that the party will work for boosting the tourism sector in the state and will also resume mining activities, which would automatically lead to an increase in jobs for youth.

The CM also exuded his confidence in the ruling party of Goa by saying that the BJP will give a "stable and able" government to Goa under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After CM Pramod Sawant, Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate, and Govind Gaude also took oath as cabinet ministers on Monday.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. It fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

