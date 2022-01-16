Goa Assembly Polls: PM Modi to chair meeting on January 19 to finalise BJP candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting at the BJP headquarters on January 19 evening to finalise candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls scheduled next month, said sources in the party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Co-in charge G Kishan Reddy, Co-in charge Darshana Jardosh and other top leaders would be present in the meeting.

According to the sources in the party, the first organizational meeting was held today at the party headquarters regarding the Goa elections. The next important meeting will be held on January 19 regarding ticket distribution, which will be chaired by the PM himself.

The sources toldthat BJP will contest on all 40 seats in Goa and the party may axe a couple of sitting MLAs as well. The brainstorming for the ticket distribution will be completed in a day.

"BJP has been in power in Goa for 10 years. In such a situation, it is our full responsibility to maintain the status quo of our government and we are fully prepared for that. As far as the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress or Congress are concerned, everyone is trying their best but victory will be ours," said the sources.

Earlier, BJP's National General Secretary and Goa in-charge CT Ravi had said in an interview tothat the assembly elections are near and the party is ready to hit the hattrick of a win in the state.

"We will go to the people on the basis of three issues of social harmony, law and order, and development and am confident that we will come back to power,' Ravi said.

Notably, the party that wins 21 seats in Goa forms the government, but last time no party was able to reach this figure. Congress had won the most seats 17 and 13 seats were bagged by the BJP.

Apart from BJP and Congress, many other parties including TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party will field their candidates in the Goa Assembly elections to be held on February 14.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

