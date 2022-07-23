Goa BJP govt was on backfoot: Congress

Panaji, July 23 Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Chief Amit Patkar on Saturday said that the BJP government was 'on the backfoot' during the Assembly session and failed to answer questions raised by the 'united opposition'.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Patkar said that the united opposition (Congress 11, AAP 2, GFP 1 and RGP 1) raised several issues during the ten days of Goa Legislative Assembly session, which ended on Friday, but the government had no answers.

"People of Goa have witnessed how the government failed to answer on various issues," Patkar said.

"All 15 MLAs, including 11 of Congress, raised many questions on issues like OBC reservation, APWD issue, mining issue, but the government had no answer. They were on the back foot this time," he added.

According to him, the opposition had raised the issues pertaining to the state and people of Goa, however, the government had no answers.

The monsoon session which had begun on July 11 was curtailed to ten days on account of panchayat elections to be held on August 10.

Earlier it was scheduled for five weeks, from July 11 to August 12, which was later curtailed to two weeks.

The MLAs from the opposition benches had demanded to hold the Assembly session for a longer duration as many issues pertaining to state had to be discussed.

