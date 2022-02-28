Goa BJP refutes poaching charges by Cong, says will get majority

Panaji, Feb 28 The BJP in Goa will not "poach" the elected MLAs from other parties as the ruling party will "win a majority" and form a government on its own, party's state chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

The remark was made in response to the allegations made by state Congress president Girish Chodankar who accused the BJP of attempting to poach its "winnable" candidates.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Panaji, Tanavade said that the Congress has already started playing a "defeatist" game by levelling such accusations on the BJP.

"People who know they will not be able to form a government make these kinds of statements. If they really were in a position to form a government, they would not have made such statements. They are afraid that they will not be able to form a government therefore they are trying to ensure that their MLAs do not switch parties," Tanavade said, while refuting the accusation made by Chodankar.

"Do not worry. We are not taking anyone away. We will get a majority and form a government... We are 100 per cent confident," Tanavade said.

More than a dozen Congress MLAs had quit the party to join the ruling BJP between 2017-22.

The state BJP chief also scoffed at various surveys which have predicted a hung assembly in Goa after votes are counted on March 10.

"Everyone has a different survey. Our survey is carried out by our party workers and our voters. The other surveys are carried out by those who are sitting in offices. No one goes to the ground. There is no question of a hung assembly," he said.

"BJP will form a government after March 10. 100 per cent...We are very firm, after our review," he added.

