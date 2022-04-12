Goa CM allots portfolios to new ministers

Panaji, April 12 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday allocated portfolios to three ministers who were inducted in his cabinet on Saturday, with former deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavalikar being allotted the Power Department.

BJP MLAs Nilkanth Halarnkar and Subhash Phaldesai were also formally allotted portfolios by the Chief Minister.

While Halarnkar was given Fishing and Animal Husbandry ministries, Phaldesai was allocated the Social Welfare, River Navigation and Archives and Archaeology portfolios.

Apart from the Power Ministry, Dhavalikar has also been allocated the Housing Ministry. Dhavalikar is the only non-BJP lawmaker to be included in the cabinet of the BJP-led coalition government.

Goa currently has 12 ministers in the state cabinet including the Chief Minister.

