Goa CM asks headmasters why education standards are below national average

Panaji, Aug 4 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday questioned the teaching fraternity why education standards in Goa were ranked below the national average in several subjects, including mathematics and science, when they are paid well and all the infrastructure is provided.

"We are less than the national average in mathematics and science. When this news got published, whom did the people criticise? The blame is on the government and on me as education minister. Do I go to teach students? Do I go to school (to teach)? Do I take their studies? Who teaches them? You compare our state to others. Is there any dearth (in facilities)? Infrastructure is lacking? Salary is less? Have we hesitated giving you (whatever demanded)? Everything we have given. Then why the lower average? I have concern for our students," Sawant said while addressing the Goa Headmasters Association programme.

"We are concerned about 100 percent results, but are we concerned about dropouts? Who will see to them? Who will skill them? Are we working for a 100 per cent result only? We need to give quality education and skilled manpower, and for that we have to work. We need to give 100 percent dedication," Sawant said.

He said that the teaching fraternity should use innovation and research to impart quality education and skills to students. "We are only producing graduates," he said.

"Hospitality and logistic sectors are venturing into Goa. There are hardly any courses in logistics. We need to think about such innovations. Start with new things, start with innovation. Innovation is coming to the education sector, I am expecting the same from you," he said.

Sawant said the government is held responsible for the unemployment rate, and sought support from the teachers in skilling students.

"PM has started a Skill India Mission while implementing the New Education Policy. Give suggestions to the government for quality education," he said.

He said the NEP will be implemented step by step.

