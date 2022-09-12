Goa CM orders inquiry into melting of sugar

Panaji, Sep 12 Subsequent to inquiry into 241 tonne Tur Dal wastage, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday ordered a vigilance probe into sugar wastage.

"In Tur Dal rotting case, altogether five to six persons are involved. I have directed (to vigilance) to take strict action against them," Sawant told reporters here.

"After issue of Tur Dal, I have got a file of sugar (which has melted), I have given the same remark even in this case that those involved should get stringent punishment. In the case of sugar wastage, I have directed to conduct vigilance inquiry and find out who are involved in it," Sawant further said.

He said that those involved in the wastage of Tur Dal and sugar will get stringent punishment.

According to sources, around 10.3 tonne of sugar costing Rs 3.5 crore was found melted in godowns.

"Government will not tolerate negligence like Tur Dal rotting incidents. We will take action against officers responsible for it, Sawant had said on August 25.

"If any more items are found damaged in godowns, then strict action will be taken against the officers. Wastage can't take place even if godowns are not in good condition. It (commodities) should be utilised before expiry," Sawant had said.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party President and MLA Vijai Sardesai had demanded an independent investigation by Central agencies in wastage of 241 tonne of Tur Dal, procured by Civil Supplies Department for public distribution during Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We have written a letter to the Prime Minister. It is criminal wastage and hence investigation should be done. Just for eyewash, the government has suspended former director of Civil Supply Siddhivinayak Naik. He has been made scapegoat in this matter without proper inquiry. Then Minister (of Civil Supplies Govind Gaude) and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had taken the decision of Tur Dal procurement in cabinet in 2020," Sardesai had said.

The 'Tur Dal wastage' issue had come to light after the government had issued advertisements inviting bidders to dispose it.

