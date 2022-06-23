Goa CM supports 'Save Soil' movement of Sadhguru

Panaji, June 23 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday praised the efforts of spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru for his 'Save Soil' awareness campaign.

"Soil has lost its fertility due to constant use of fertilisers. Hence there is a need to save the soil along with water. Sadhguru toured many countries to spread awareness about saving soil. We need to protect soil, 'catch the rain' concept can do it," Sawant said in a programme in North Goa.

He said that there is a need to opt for natural farming to save soil.

"Now, we need to adopt natural farming and we will give training for the same," he said.

"If we want to save soil, then from today onwards, we have to work towards achieving our goal," he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government will encourage natural farming.

"We will provide technical support and education and also spread awareness. Let us come together to achieve this goal," he said.

He said, "We need to take part in 'save soil' movement."

