Goa CM urges youth to help eradicate drug menacE

Panaji, Sep 17 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged youngsters to participate in the 'No to Drugs' drive in an effort to help eradicate the drug menace and make the coastal state the country's tourism capital.

Sawant made the remarks here while addressing the 'Clean Coast, Safe Sea' programme on the occasion of International Coastal Clean Up Day.

"The Anti Narcotics Cell and police are working on it. Even youngsters should participate and show that Goa is a safe destination for everyone from around the world," he said.

"Goa is a state of Sun, Sand and Sea, which attracts tourists from all over the world. We should pledge to continue working with unity for a better, safe and sustainable future."

The Chief Minister went on to say that the people of Goa have made good use of the 104 km-long beach stretch for tourism and blue economy, adding: "We need to pass it on to the next generation."

He said that several tourists visit the beaches of Goa and hence there is a need to keep these areas clean and safe.

"There is a need for such awareness for 365 days. Goan beaches attract tourists from around the world."

Speaking about the drug menace taking place on beaches, Sawant said that 'No to drugs' initiative will be implemented all through the year.

"Goa should become the capital of tourism in India, we are trying for it."

