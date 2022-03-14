Goa CM, wife attend special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' amid controversy

Panaji, March 14 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday attended a special screening of the film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, amid allegations by Hindu groups that the management of a multi-complex had declared the film's shows as housefull, despite seats being vacant in the auditorium located in South Goa.

Sawant was accompanied by his wife Sulakshana, other BJP officials as well as several members of the media at the special screening.

"The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to the INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows," Sawant had tweeted late on Sunday.

Commenting on the fracas at the Margao branch of the multiplex in South Goa on Sunday, where members of several Hindu groups claimed that they were not able to buy tickets to the film screening despite the hall being half vacant, state Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Damu Naik said that the issued was resolved.

"The issue was resolved and the number of shows increased. Given strict instruction not to repeat mistakes. I will take the appropriate forum to make it tax-free. Must watch, worth watching for every true Indian," Naik said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor