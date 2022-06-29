Goa CM's remarks against NGOs were in 'bad taste': MP Sardinha

Panaji, June 29 South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has spoken in 'bad taste' about NGOs, which actually work in the interest of the state.

"He spoke about NGOs in a bad taste. Many NGOs are responsible for saving many good things. They have fought against illegalities. That is the reason why the government takes action against them," Sardinha said.

Sawant, last week, had said that the government has wasted a lot of time and a lot of money fighting litigations in Supreme court and NGT, in cases filed by anti-government and anti-industries NGOs.

"If we (Govt) talk to them, then these NGOs will say that the government is criticising them. Hence, somebody needs to talk to them. I have only to say that if we want to develop (the state) then we have to speak to the NGOs across the table. Industries should start talking to NGOs. Even we are ready to talk," Sawant had said.

According to Sardinha, it is wrong on the part of the Chief Minister to blame NGOs, as their actions are in the interest of Goa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor