Goa Cong accuses state govt of pressurising int'l airlines to shift to Mopa

Panaji, June 29 The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Civil Aviation Ministry and the BJP government in the state are putting pressure on international airlines to shift from Dabolim Airport to the newly-built Manohar International Airport in Mopa to benefit the GMR group.Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Elvis Gomes said that the BJPgovernment has hatched a conspiracy to close down the Dabolim Airport which was built in 1955.

“People are emotionally attached toDabolim Airport. However, the government is working in the interest of GMR group which is running the Mopa Airport. Due to lesser operations, it is presently facing loss and hence trying to snatch operations from Dabolim. This practice will definitely close down the Dabolim Airport,” he said.

“BJPgovernment is not working in the interest of the public. It wants GMR to earn profits. I appeal to the people not to give a single vote to BJP,” Gomes said.

“The Civil Aviation Ministry and the state government are pressuring internationalairlines like Air India, Qatar Airways and others to shiftfromDabolimtoMopa. Ifinternationaloperations fromDabolim are disturbed, sooner than later the airport will close down,” Gomes said.

He also said that the domestic sector will become unviable once internationalflights get diverted fromDabolimtoMopa.

“We demand that thegovernment should work in the interest of the people, and not GMR. Stop harassing internationalairlines. It is evident that the BJP wants to spread the casino business in Goa and hence the Mopa airport has been built,” he alleged.

